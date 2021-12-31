328 NDPS cases booked in Mangaluru Commissionerate limits

The Mangaluru Police has been acting against drug peddlers and drug addicts and has booked as many as 328 cases under NDPS act from January 1 till December 29 this year.

As many as 376 people were arrested for consumption of drugs in 277 cases registered during the year. In addition, 116 drug peddlers were arrested in 51 cases registered in police stations under city police commissionerate jurisdiction, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said.

During this period, 334.838- kg ganja, 313 gram MDMA tablets, 21 gram cocaine, 750 mg heroin, 6 gram MDMA powder, 840 LSD stamps worth Rs 85 lakh were seized by police. 2,524 cases were booked for consuming liquor, chewing paan, gutka in public places. A total fine of Rs 39,92,383 was collected from the violations.

Traffic

The police during 2021 had registered 1,22,293 cases for violating traffic rules and collected a fine of Rs 5,86,85,550. The names of 1,256 people had been dropped from the list of rowdy sheeters, compiled by police stations under Mangaluru police commissionerate and 315 fresh rowdy sheets had been opened in the commissionerate.

The police commissioner also said that cases of desecration of places of worship have been reported since January 6. Cracking the mystery behind the desecration of places of worship was a challenge. Eventually police succeeded in nabbing miscreants who were involved in these incidents, Sashikumar said while giving an overview of the department's performance in 2021.

Apart from daivastanas, temples, and nagabanas, dargahs and gurudwaras too were desecrated. Many sensitive cases including the murder of a boy over an online game, sexual assault of a two year-old girl, gang rape of a child and honey trap cases during this period were solved.

The Commissionerate jurisdiction saw five incidents of attack on interfaith youth during the year. He regretted over the delay in arresting advocate K S N Rajesh, who was accused of sexually assaulting a law student.

Police during pandemic

Police booked 25145 cases for not wearing masks in public places while 104 cases were booked for not maintaining social distance norms in the city. A total of 3,618 vehicles were seized for various violations related to Covid-19 guidelines in the commissionerate jurisdiction during 2021.

