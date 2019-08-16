330 volunteers to rebuild Kolambe village

A team of 330 volunteers along with the entrepreneurs from Ujire has come forward to

rebuild Kolambe village, which has faced the wrath of flash flood under Charmadi Gram Panchayat.

More than 40 entrepreneurs in and around Ujire have come together to rebuild the village. Over 20 houses have been damaged in the flash flood from Mrithyunjaya stream at Kolambe.

More than 40 acres of farmland with arecanut, coconut, banana and paddy fields have been damaged. The sand has accumulated all over the farmland.

The houses are filled with four to five foot of silt.

The entrepreneurs, Vishwa Hindu Parishad members, Ujire Chatrapathi Shivaji Seva Trust, Sangama Yuvaka Mandala, Gowdara Yane Okkaligara Seva Samithi, Veerakesari Kalmanja, Satyanarayana

Bhajana Mandali at Nidigal have joined hands along with 175 members of Lakshmi Group.

The team is ready with electric equipment, household articles, items required for kitchen, construction of house, gas, rice and clothes.

Entrepreneur Rajesh Pai said, “DMC Construction had promised us to provide required machinery for the rebuilding. SDM Educational Institutions secretary D Harshendra Kumar, Dr B Yashovarma and MLA Harish Poonja are providing us with the necessary guidance.”

Mohan Kumar from Lakshmi Group said, “It is a challenge to rebuild the village. We will ensure the empowerment of the flood victims.”

Rajesh Pai from Sandhya Traders said, “With the help of different organisations, we will rebuild the village. We have joined hands to provide basic facilities to the flood victims.”