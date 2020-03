A 34-year-old man who returned from Dubai tested positive for novel coronavirus in Udupi district. This is the first case in the district.

He returned from Dubai on March 18 and got admitted to a government hospital in Udupi on March 23 for fever. The swab samples were sent to Shivamogga laboratory for testing.

The report which arrived on Wednesday confirmed that he was positive for COVID-19, said DHO Dr Sudhir Chandra Sooda.