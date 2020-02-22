34,346 students to write PU exam in DK

A total of 34,346 students will write second PU examinations, which will commence from March 4, in Dakshina Kannada district, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said.

A total of 17,137 boys and 17,209 girl students will write the examination. Of the students, 4,532 students belong to Arts stream, 16,237 commerce and 13,577 belong to science stream, she said.

Chairing a preparatory meeting, Sindhu directed the officials to make all arrangement for the examination.

PU department officials said there are 24 examination centres in Mangaluru taluk, four in Moodbidri, seven in Bantwal, nine in Puttur, four in Belthangady and three in Sullia taluks.

CCTV cameras in Udupi

In a separate meeting in Udupi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu said that to check any illegality, the question papers should be kept in the treasury. CCTV cameras have been installed in all the examination centres in Udupi.

A total of 15,100 students will write the exam in 27 examination centres in the district. Eight teams have been constituted comprising tahsildars, block education officers and officials from Education department to distribute question papers. The vehicles that transport question papers will be fitted with GPS, Prabhu added.

He said that 24-hour CCTV camera security had been provided inside and outside the district treasury. A control room will be opened at the DC’s office and PU Board in Bengaluru till the examinations are concluded.

Biometric attendance and barcode reader has been installed at the district treasury. The postal department has been directed to safely transport the answer scripts after the examinations. A vigilance squad, led by principals, has been appointed to pay a surprise visit to the examination centres, he added.