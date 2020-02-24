35 cases against Ravi Poojary in dist

As many as 35 cases are registered in Dakshina Kannada district against fugitive gangster Ravi Poojary, who was arrested in Senegal and was brought to Bengaluru by Karnataka State Police.

Of the 35 cases, 33 cases are in Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction. Two cases are under district police jurisdiction. The Mangaluru commissionerate and DK police are making efforts to get him to Mangaluru for interrogation in various crimes.

Born in Malpe in Udupi district, Poojary had entered underworld at an young age. There are cases pertaining to murder, murder attempt, threat calls and extortion against him in the district, police said.

A majority of the cases against Poojary are related to threat and extortion calls. He had allegedly issued threat calls to former ministers B Ramanath Rai and K Abhayachandra Jain for delay in the arrest of accused in the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Prashanth Poojary in Moodbidri in 2015.

To arrest Ravi Poojary, Mangaluru police with the help of Interpol had issued red corner notice against him in 2012, which was renewed later in the year 2017.

According to police, ''The Mangaluru and DK police had submitted details on pending cases against Ravi Poojary in the district to the Home department long ago. Now, we have to seek court's permission by furnishing documents to take him into custody for interrogation."