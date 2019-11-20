3600 ration card holders benefited in M’luru

The state portability under the public distribution system (PDS) enables the beneficiaries to get commodities from any fair price shop in Karnataka.

Accordingly, around 3600 ration card holders from Bagalkot, Vijayapura districts, who are working in Mangaluru, are collecting the rice in Mangaluru itself, said Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department Joint Director Dr B T Manjunathan.

Speaking during the phone-in programme organised by Prajavani at DH-PV editorial office in Balmatta on Wednesday, he said by authenticating biometric, the cardholders can collect food grains anywhere in Karnataka.

The Aadhaar-based biometric authentication of ration card-holding family members is being carried out in the ration shops. In the past, the biometric of only one member of the family was collected while issuing ration cards. If biometric of all the members of the family are authenticated, then anyone can visit the ration shop to collect grains under PDS. Even the APL cardholders who have given their request for food grains at subsidised rate should also authenticate their biometric. The biometric authentication of family members is carried out for the first 10 days in a month. It also helps to weed out the ineligible ration cards and plug the leaks in the PDS, he informed callers.

When callers from Enekallu, Devarahalli, Hebri brought the issue of network problem in getting the biometric authenticated, the officer promised to send concerned technical officers to the ration shops to rectify the problems.

Those who wish to apply for BPL ration cards have to submit income certificate, which will be verified by the food inspector. After approving the applications, the details will be passed on to the Manipal Printing Press for printing the ration cards. Those who apply for APL cards at the Atal Seva Kendra and Mangaluru One by furnishing Aadhaar, will be issued with the card immediately. The applicants have to upload Aadhaar of all the family members along with their application for the APL card. At present, 4,725 applications seeking new ration cards are pending in DK district.

When caller Mohammed Ali Vitla said that those who have applied for corrections in the ration cards are not issued with new ration cards, Dr B T Manjunathan said that the issue has been brought to the notice of the government.

Caller Ashok Kinnigoli informed the officer that the PDS is situated at a far away place in Kinnogli and sought to know whether SHGs can run PDS. To which, the officer said that the government has stopped issuing permits for private individuals for running PDS. Only cooperative societies are given permits. The SHGs functioning for more than three years and auditing their financial dealings regularly and have Rs 2 lakh in their account can apply for running PDS.