37 new Covid cases in Kodagu

Thirty-seven fresh Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Kodagu district on Friday, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

She said that 29 cases were confirmed through RT-PCR method while eight were confirmed through rapid antigen test.

Two fresh cases were recorded in Madikeri while 14 in Somwarpet and 21 in Virajpet taluk.

The district has recorded a total of 5,013 Covid cases. Among them, 4,794 have recovered and been discharged.

The district has 150 active cases undergoing treatment in home isolation and in hospital. Kodagu has recorded a total of 69 fatalities so far.