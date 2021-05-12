37 vaccination centres opened in Kodagu: DC

The district administration has taken several measures to control the spread of Covid-19.

All those who are tested positive are being admitted to the Covid Care Centres for treatment. The testing has also been increased.

The authorities are engaged in tracing the primary and secondary contacts, said the deputy commissioner.

A total of 37 vaccination centres have been opened in the district. The vaccines are administered in these centres on all days of the week from 9.30 am to 3 pm.

Vaccines are administered at PHCs in Bhagamandala, Cherambane, Cheyyandane, Murnad, Sampaje, Junior College in Napoklu and St Michael School in Madikeri taluk, while it is administered at PHCs at Alur Siddapura, Biligeri, Chettalli, Gowdalli, Hebbale, Kodlipet, Madapura, Nanjarayapattana, Shanthalli, Shirangala, Suntikoppa, CHC at Shanivarasanthe, Raitha Sahakara Bhavana at Kushalnagar and Ayurveda Hospital in Somwarpet.

In Virajpet taluk, vaccines are administered at PHCs in Balele, Biranani, Hudikeri, Chennayyanakote, Kakotuparambu, Kannangala, Kanoor, Kuttandi, Maldare, Srimangala, Thithimathi, GMP school at Gonikpppa, community hall at Kutta, GMP school at Palibetta, Siddapura and Mahila Samaja building at Virajpet, said the deputy commissioner.

Further, she said that swab collection centres have been opened at various places in the district. The swab samples are collected in 37 centres from 9.30 am to 3 pm.

Minister's visit

District In-charge Minister V Somanna will tour Kodagu district for three days from May 14.

He will convene a meeting of the elected representatives and officials at 3 pm on May 14. Later, he will visit the Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences and the Covid Care Centre at Galibeedu.

On May 15, he will visit Virajpet taluk hospital and Athreya private hospital.

On May 16, the minister will visit the Covid Care Centre at Koodige and Somwarpet government hospital.