37 villages in Kodagu declared Covid-free: Bopaiah

Most of the villages in Southern Kodagu are becoming free of Covid-19. Especially, 37 villages have been declared to be free of the virus, said Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah.

Speaking during a Covid-19 awareness programme organised by Titimati and Devarapura Gram Panchayats held at the Government Primary School premises in Titimati on Tuesday, he said that the nodal officials, Asha workers, health department workers and anganwadi workers have contributed largely towards making these 37 villages Covid-free.

He further said, "The second wave of Covid-19 had created panic in every village. With the cooperation of people, precautionary measures were taken at the initial level, which helped a great deal in controlling the second wave and its aftereffects. Fortunately, Covid cases are on a declining trend and possibly we will win over the pandemic."

Devarapura Gram Panchayat president Sharada, Titimati Gram Panchayat president Asha, panchayat development officers Mamatha Jagadish and Paramesh, Virajpet tahsildar Yogananda, Ponnampet tahsildar Kavyarani, Zilla Panchayat deputy secretary Pushpavathi and Taluk Panchayat executive officer Koniyanda Appanna were present, among others.