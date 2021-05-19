374 new cases of Covid-19 in Kodagu

A total of 374 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kodagu district on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the district witnessed six Covid related deaths during the last 24 hours ending on Wednesday morning at 8 am. The district has registered 260 Covid related deaths so far.

As many as 702 people have recovered and were discharged from hospitals and Covid Care Centres on Wednesday.

The district's tally of Covid-19 cases has reached 20,994, out of whom 17,522 have already recovered.

Currently, there are 3,212 active cases.