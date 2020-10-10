376 fresh Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Oct 10 2020
  • updated: Oct 10 2020, 11:56 ist
Dakshina Kannada district has recorded 376 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, thus taking the tally to 25,948.

Two more fatalities were recorded in the district and the total deaths have increased to 596. According to DC Dr Rajendra K V, as many as 268 infected had recovered and discharged from the hospital.

The total discharges in the district stood at 20,854. There were 4,498 active cases in the district undergoing treatment in various hospitals, Covid care centres and in-home isolation. A total of 1,88,689 samples had been tested so far in the district.

