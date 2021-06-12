38 arrested Sri Lankans remanded in judicial custody

All 38 Sri Lankan nationals who had been illegally migrated to India without any passport and were arrested by the police in Mangaluru, have been remanded in judicial custody.

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that a team from Tamil Nadu with DSP and Inspector has arrived in Mangaluru as a part of the investigation. The Mangaluru city police have also informed the Ministry of External Affairs on the arrest of Sri Lankan nationals in Mangaluru.

The City Crime Branch in Mangaluru had launched an operation to arrest them following a tip-off from Tamil Nadu police. The illegal immigrants were trafficked to India with the promise of jobs in Canada. They were staying at two lodgings and two houses for the past 45 days claiming to be daily wage workers and fishermen from Tamil Nadu.