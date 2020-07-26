3,912 students to write CET in Udupi

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha directed officials to ensure the smooth conduct of Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to professional courses. CET will be held on July 30 and 31.

Chairing a meeting, the deputy commissioner said that 3,912 students had registered for the examinations. The exams will be conducted in 10 centres. All the guidelines of the government pertaining to Covid-19 should be followed while conducting the exams. The classrooms should be sanitised.

He further said that thermal scanners should be used to check the body temperature of the students before allowing them to enter the classrooms. The service of Rangers and Rovers should be utilised. Separate classrooms should be arranged for students with the symptoms of Covid-19 and those coming from containment zones.

He said there is no need to quarantine students from outside the state. Their details should be collected and after the exam, tahsildars should verify that the students return to their native villages. Security should be provided to all the examination centres.

He also directed the KSRTC officials to operate the buses for the benefit of students.