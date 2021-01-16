396 corona warriors receive Covid vaccination in Kodagu

The vaccination drive against Covid-19 commenced at five vaccination sites in Kodagu district on Saturday. The target was to vaccinate 474 beneficiaries on the first day and 396 beneficiaries received the vaccine.

As many as 80 healthcare workers in the district hospital, 82 at St Micheal School, 77 at Somwarpet taluk hospital, 96 at Virajpet taluk hospital and 61 beneficiaries at Kakotu Parambu Hospital received the shots.

The first shot was administered to Honamma, a Group ‘D’ employee.

In the first phase, a total of 5,049 personnel from the department of health and family welfare and medical education and 1,511 personnel from private hospitals will be vaccinated.

Speaking during the inaugural programme held at Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences district hospital, MLA M P Appachu Ranjan said that people should receive the vaccine to protect themselves from Covid-19.

There are no major side effects to the vaccine. The vaccination drive will be taken up at five sites. The vaccines were developed at a faster pace for Covid-19, he said.

Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences microbiology department head Dr Najeema Tabaseera said there are no major side effects to the vaccine.

Those who received the jab should receive the next shot after 28 days, she added.

MLC Sunil Subramani, In-charge Deputy Commissioner Bhanwar Singh Meena, District Health Officer Dr K Mohan, Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Cariappa and others were present.