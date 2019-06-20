4 accused in Sardar encounter case acquitted

Four men accused of opening fire at the police in the sensational Sardar encounter case in 2009, were acquitted by the third additional district and sessions court here recently.

Muhammed Mallik, Pravin Pinto, Raghavendra and Sanjay accused of opening fire on a police team led by Sub Inspector Prakash K in Mangaluru were acquitted by the court.

On October 10, 2009, a police team led by Sub Inspector Prakash K, acting on a tip-off, attempted to intercept Bengaluru-based notorious rowdy Sardar alias Babu who was reportedly on his way to commit a robbery.

However, Sardar instead of stopping the vehicle, reportedly opened fire at the police and constable Sunil returned fire. While Sardar died of bullet injuries, the four other men accused of opening fire at the police were arrested.

The court after hearing the argument and counter-arguments acquitted the four men on the grounds that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges.

Senior advocate Asha Nayak, Dinaker Shetty, Sunil Kumble, Vinod Pal and Jivan Kolya had defended the accused. The court’s acquittal order is the second setback for the police involved in Sardar encounter.

In September 2018, Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) had declared the entire incident was a ‘fake encounter’ and directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to conduct a detailed investigation into the case.