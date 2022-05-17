4 arrested for robbing taxi driver

Four men who had allegedly stolen cash and valuables from a taxi driver on April 27 were arrested by Manipal Police.
The men arrested were identified as Charan (35) from Ullal, Jayaprasad (43) from Mangaluru, Mohammad Azharuddin (39) from Shirva and Sharath Poojary (36) from Bantwal.
On April 27, four men had engaged a taxi of Sridhar Bhaktha, from Badagabettu, to drop them in Karwar.
When the taxi reached Ankola, all four men had robbed Bhaktha of Rs 3,000 in cash and a watch. Later, they forced him to withdraw more money from an ATM in Anegudde in Kundapura.
As soon as Bhaktha got down from the car, all four had fled the scene.
