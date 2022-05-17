4 arrested for robbing taxi driver

4 arrested for robbing taxi driver

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • May 17 2022, 21:25 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 22:20 ist

Four men who had allegedly stolen cash and valuables from a taxi driver on April 27 were arrested by Manipal Police.

The men arrested were identified as Charan (35) from Ullal, Jayaprasad (43) from Mangaluru, Mohammad Azharuddin (39) from Shirva and Sharath Poojary (36) from Bantwal.

On April 27, four men had engaged a taxi of Sridhar Bhaktha, from Badagabettu, to drop them in Karwar.

When the taxi reached Ankola, all four men had robbed Bhaktha of Rs 3,000 in cash and a watch. Later, they forced him to withdraw more money from an ATM in Anegudde in Kundapura.

As soon as Bhaktha got down from the car, all four had fled the scene.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

4 arrested
robbing taxi driver
Manipal police

What's Brewing

Paralysed woman’s eyelid gnawed at by ‘rats’ in Kota

Paralysed woman’s eyelid gnawed at by ‘rats’ in Kota

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Final preparations under way

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Final preparations under way

'Tesla cars, Bluetooth locks vulnerable to hackers'

'Tesla cars, Bluetooth locks vulnerable to hackers'

Landslides snap road, rail links across Northeast

Landslides snap road, rail links across Northeast

The women taking over India's electric vehicle drive

The women taking over India's electric vehicle drive

DH Radio | Weekend cycling: Pedalling out of Bengaluru

DH Radio | Weekend cycling: Pedalling out of Bengaluru

Court sealed 'wazukhana' at Gyanvapi Mosque after ‘Shivling’ was discovered: Lawyer Vishnu Jain

Court sealed 'wazukhana' at Gyanvapi Mosque after ‘Shivling’ was discovered: Lawyer Vishnu Jain

Seafood restaurants now serving climate change

Seafood restaurants now serving climate change

 