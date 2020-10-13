4 held for bid to circulate counterfeit currency notes in Mangaluru

Ullal police have arrested four persons who were attempting to circulate counterfeit currencies near the beach.
According to the police, the arrested are Sayyed Hakeeb, Faisal Khan, Mohammed Jaman and Haris. Two others, Salim and Ranjith, fled the spot.
The police have seized a car, five mobile phones and Rs 2.40 lakh in fake currencies.
