4 held for bid to circulate fake notes in Mangaluru

4 held for bid to circulate counterfeit currency notes in Mangaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 13 2020, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 11:50 ist
The police have seized a car, five mobile phones and Rs 2.40 lakh in fake currencies. Credit: iStock Photo

Ullal police have arrested four persons who were attempting to circulate counterfeit currencies near the beach.

According to the police, the arrested are Sayyed Hakeeb, Faisal Khan, Mohammed Jaman and Haris. Two others, Salim and Ranjith, fled the spot.

The police have seized a car, five mobile phones and Rs 2.40 lakh in fake currencies.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

ullal
Mangaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Peru's Machu Picchu reopens... for one Japanese tourist

Peru's Machu Picchu reopens... for one Japanese tourist

Hunt for Covid-19 antibodies: All you need to know

Hunt for Covid-19 antibodies: All you need to know

Lab-miniproteins could block Covid from infecting cells

Lab-miniproteins could block Covid from infecting cells

DH Toon | Mumbai sees power outage due to grid failure

DH Toon | Mumbai sees power outage due to grid failure

The Lead: Dr Rajesh Parikh on his book about Covid-19

The Lead: Dr Rajesh Parikh on his book about Covid-19

Google Meet now allows teachers to create breakout room

Google Meet now allows teachers to create breakout room

 