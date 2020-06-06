4 held for murder of businessman in Mangaluru

The Mulki police and Mangaluru North Anti -Rowdy Squad personnel arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a businessman Abdul Lathif at Mulki in Mangaluru Police Commissionerate jurisdiction.

Abdul was hacked to death in broad daylight on June 5. According to DCP Crime Lakshmi Ganesh K, the arrested persons are Mohammed Hasim (27), Nisar alias Riyaz (33), Aboobakkar Siddiq (27) and Mohammed Razim (24). The police are on look out for the other acccused persons.

On Friday, when Abdul Lathif along with his relatives Muneer, Hizaz and Imran were travelling in a car, a group of people waylaid their car and assaulted them using soda bottles and knives. Personal rivalrly led to the murder. All the injured Muneer, Hizaz and Imran are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru.