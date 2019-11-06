4 inter-state drug peddlers arrested

In a drive against drug menace, Anti Rowdy Squad personnel arrested four youth and seized 10-kg ganja from their possession in Thokkottu on Wednesday.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha said that it is an inter-state gang operating from Mumbai to Kerala and were supplying drugs to the public. The value of the seized ganja is Rs 2 lakh. The police also recovered a Maharashtra registered car worth Rs 2.50 lakh, a scooter and a two-wheeler from the arrested youth, he told mediapersons on

Wednesday.

The arrested youth were identified as Aboobakkar Samad alias Samad (24), a resident of Kodlamogaru, Mohammed Ashraf alias Ashraf (30), resident of Kadambaru , Mohammed Afrid (22), resident of Kadambaru and Mohammed Arshad (18), resident of Kadambaru. All the four hail from Kasargod district in Kerala.

The raid was carried out by a team led by ACP (South) Kodandaram. The Commissioner said that the city police will seek assistance from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to unearth more information about arrested youth.

‘Appeal to institutions’

Dr Harsha appealed to the educational institutions in Commissionerate jurisdiction to carry out random searches in their hostels for drugs and other substances. If the educational institutions fail to curtail drug menace in their campus, then the police will obtain search warrants from the court to carry out the raid.

“Already we have appealed to educational institutions to join hands with police. Officials have been visiting college campuses interacting with the management, teachers and students and highlighting the ill-effects of substance abuse. We have enough information that drugs are in the vehicles parked in the college premises. Once the raids are carried out, then it will tarnish the image of the educational institutions,” he warned.

The PG accommodations should also monitor the students residing in their premises. Dr Harsha said those found carrying drugs will also be booked under NDPS Act. Commissioner said that the police had displayed the photographs of major drug peddlers and suppliers who were caught in the raids in the Commissionerate jurisdiction.

‘Sagar Kavach’

The commissioner said the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Coastal Security Police, district and city police were jointly organising a mock exercise —`Sagar Kavach’ 2019, in the coastal districts from Wednesday. He urged residents not to panic during the mock

exercise.