4 more Covid-19 +ve cases in DK

Four persons, including three persons with interstate travel history from Maharashtra, were tested positive for Covid -19 on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said a 55-year-old man who arrived from Thane, a 30-year-old man who arrived from Pune on May 18 and a 25-year-old man who arrived from Kurla on May 20 have all been tested positive. All the three were in a quarantine centre in Belthangady and have been shifted to Wenlock Hospital for treatment.

Dakshina Kannada district has so far registered 70 positive cases with 37 active cases, she added.

Death case

Meanwhile, a 43- year old man from Venoor with a case history of cirrhosis of the liver died at Wenlock Hospital.

His throat swab sample was tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Patient (Number) 2175 was admitted to Wenlock Hospital on May 23 and died on the same day. The body was cremated in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health at Boloor crematorium.

The Venoor gram panchayat officials said that all those, who have come in contact with the deceased Covid-19 positive man, should get their health checked at the primary health centre. Wearing a mask is mandatory at public places and all should maintain social distance. The house of the deceased man has been sealed and the movement of people near the house in prohibited, they said.

No beauty parlours in Belthangady

Belthangady Taluk Beauty Parlour Association has decided to suspend the functioning of beauty parlours in the taluk for one week in the backdrop of Covid-19 cases being reported from those in quarantine centres at Shirlalu and Moodukodi in the taluk, Association President Pallaviraju said.