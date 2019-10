Four members of a family died in a collision between car and a lorry, at Adkar near Jalsoor in Sullia taluk, Dakshina Kannada distict, on Tuesday evening.

The deceased are Hasainar Haji and his sons Mohammed, Abdul Rahiman and Ibrahim, natives of Kottamudi in Madikeri taluk.

The mishap occurred when they were travelling to Mangaluru to visit an ailing relative.