4 with symptoms of Covid-19 admitted to hospitals in Udupi

Four individuals, including two women, suffering from suspected Covid-19 were admitted to the hospitals in Udupi district on Monday.

In all, 51 samples were sent to the laboratory for test. Of the 51, 40 samples tested negative. The result of remaining 11 swabs are awaited.

In all, 21 persons had been admitted to the isolation wards of hospitals in the district. Nine had been discharged from the isolation wards after they recovered from the health complications on Monday.

Of the total four suspected persons admitted on Monday, two are women. Due to a lack of availability of the thermal scanners, the district administration had failed to equip the check posts at the borders shared with Shivamogga and Chikkamagalur districts with the equipment on Monday. But temperature test of people arriving from Dakshina Kannada to Udupi through Hejamady check post and those arriving from Uttara Kannada district to Udupi district through Shiroor check post were done with the available two thermal scanners.

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said on Monday that he had already demanded more thermal scanners for the district from the higher authorities. But there is an acute scarcity of thermal scanners across the state, he said. The procurement of thermal scanners at the state level is expected to take place shortly.

Apart from the two check posts in the district, thermal scanners were also used at Malpe harbour to check the temperature of visitors to the harbour. He urged the people to cooperate with officials by remaining at home as essential services like milk supply, groceries shops, medical shops and hospitals and press (for authentic information) were functioning as usual.

20 contacts traced

As many as 20 people from Udupi who had travelled with the Bhatkal youth, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have been traced. The district health officials contacted all the 20 people from Udupi and are being monitored closely for the symptoms daily, District Health Officer Dr Sudhirchandra Sooda said.