4,000 people expected to enter Kodagu

Around 4,000 people from the district, who are stranded in other places are expected to return to the district, said Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, she said that as per the new guidelines issued by the state government, people who had been to other districts for education, job and to their relatives' places, could not come to Kodagu, due to lockdown. They are now allowed to enter the district through Sampaje and Koppa check posts.

She said, "People entering the district will be subjected to medical tests at both the check posts. Seals will be applied to their hands and they will be asked to remain in quarantine in their homes."

The labourers in the district, who are from other states and districts may go to their places only if it is necessary. However, there is no compulsion. Labourers may stay in Kodagu as agriculture and constructions have been started in the district.

The DC said that 3,886 people have enrolled with the district administration so far, seeking permission to move out of the district and 995 people have requested for entry into the district.

Details of the people who have applied to go to various states are as follows: Tamil Nadu - 2,242, Assam - 429, West Bengal - 303, Kerala - 188, Chattisgarh - 25, Odisha - 27, Rajasthan - 45, Meghalaya - 228, Madhya Pradesh - 17, Uttar Pradesh - 126, Andhra Pradesh - 49, Jharkhand - 189, Gujarat - 9, Maharastra - 4.

The expenses for the travel should be borne by the travellers themselves, including the migrant labourers. There should be a minimum of 30 migrant labourers willing to go to their places, for the district administration to make transport arrangement. The buses will be arranged from Madikeri, Napoklu, Virajpet, Gonikoppa, Somwarpet and Kushalnagar.

About 706 people from Kodagu who have been stranded in outer districts and, people who are stranded in outer states and 10 people in foreign countries have applied on Seva Sindhu website seeking permission to enter the district. Those who return to the district, may not go out of the district until further orders, said the DC.

Annies also stressed on the need to maintain high precaution during the next 15 days. Wearing masks will be made compulsory for all, starting from Monday. Violators will be slammed with a fine of Rs 100. Jewellery shops are allowed to operate four days in the week. There is no permission to operate salons.

"Throat swab collection centres have been opened in Madikeri, Gonikoppa and Kushalnagar," she said.

Relaxations

The DC further said that permission is given for the movement of auto rickshaws and taxis in the district, for four days in a week. Only two passengers can travel in an autorickshaw.

CL-2 (Wine store) CL 11-C (MSIL) and KSBCL depots can operate on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 am and 4 pm. Social distancing should be maintained at the shops. Usage of masks and sanitizers is compulsory for the staff at the shops and for customers.

However, liquor sale is not allowed in places of the district, sharing a border with Kerala. Permit of a wine shop has been cancelled for the illegal sale of liquor. There are allegations about the illegal sale of liquor in several other shops. Investigations are being done by the Excise department, she added.

730 test negative

Swab samples have been collected from 777 people towards Covid-19 tests. The reports of 730 people are negative and the rest of the reports are awaited.

A total of 1,011 people have been subjected to home quarantine during the last 14 days.

Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar said that strict surveillance is being done at the 14 check posts of the district from the past 45 days and 1,167 vehicles have been seized for unnecessary movement.