40,000 devotees served prasada at Paryaya Admar Mutt

The staff in Paryaya Admar Mutt, Udupi, had made arrangements to serve a meal (prasadam) to over 40,000 devotees on Friday night and another 40,000 devotees on Saturday noon.

A makeshift kitchen was set up for the purpose near car parking area of Krishna Mutt. During the Paryaya Mahotsava, the devotees from different parts of the state get to relish the unique cuisine of Udupi including the tasty ‘rasam’, ‘mattu gulla sambar’ and sweet dishes.

Sweet dishes, like laddu, wheat flour barfi, rice vada were prepared by the expert cooks at the makeshift kitchen. The preparation of a variety of sweet dishes for Paryaya Mahotsava began on Thursday and nearly 100 cooks worked from 7 am to 5.30 pm.

Vishnumurthi Bhat Udyavara, in-charge of the kitchen, said they are using the groceries and vegetables, supplied by devotees in the form of ‘horekanike’, to prepare food items and serve them to the devotees.

Nearly 30 volunteers of Daivajna Yuvaka Mandala were entrusted with the responsibility of the makeshift godown near Rajangana where the groceries and other items donated by the devotees were kept. The items collected such as rice, jaggery, oil, coconut had been systematically stocked.

A unique ritual associated with Paryaya which is called ‘Sooryarpane’ in which devotees are allowed to take the remaining food items on the final day of Paryaya of the outgoing seer was observed on Friday

afternoon. Palimaru mutt seer Vidyadheesha Theertha Swami performed the last Krishna puja of his Paryaya.

Outgoing Paryaya Palimaru seer Vidyadheesha Theertha swami said most of the projects he had envisaged were completed. He said he would seek the cooperation of devotees to set up a fund to help those who come to the mutt seeking financial help. He revealed that he was disappointed for not to being able to help devotees who sought financial assistance for education and medical treatments.