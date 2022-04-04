403 students absent for maths paper

403 students absent for maths paper

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 04 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 22:57 ist

As many as 403 students were absent for the mathematics paper in SSLC examinations being conducted at 99 centres across the Dakshina Kannada district on Monday.

As many as 233 among the 28,738 general students were absent, while 20 students wrote the examinations in special classrooms.

As many as 170 among 944 students facing SSLC examinations as private candidates had remained absent.

students remain absent
SSLC examinations
Dakshina Kannada

