41 passengers returning from UK test Covid-19 negative

The swab sample reports of 41 people returning from the UK, collected by the Health Department, had tested negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The reports of six passengers are awaited. A total of 66 persons had arrived in the Mangaluru from the UK.

"The swabs of the remaining passengers will be collected on Thursday for testing," DK District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ramachandra Bayari said.

Of the 66 passengers who had arrived in the district, three had already left for the UK. Two of them are in Bengaluru and arrangements have been made for their coronavirus test in the city. Another person had booked the return ticket and cancelled his travel. Majority of them had returned 14 days ago.

"Those who had returned 14 days ago and had tested negative were exempted from staying in isolation," sources added.