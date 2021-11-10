41 taken into custody for violating prohibitory orders

Police took 41 workers from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Hindu Jagarana Vedike and the BJP into preventive custody, for attempting to take out a rally despite prohibitory orders clamped by the district administration, on Wednesday.

All the arrested were later released in the evening.

The Hindu Parishad workers and BJP members earlier performed ‘Shanti Puja’ at Chowdeshwari and Omkareshwara Temples, in memory of VHP leader Devapanda Kuttappa who died in a clash that broke out on Tipu Jayanti, in Madikeri, six years ago.

After offering puja, the activists, including Vishwa Hindu Parishad district president P Krishnamurthy, Suresh Muttappa, Kavan and Ajith were stopped by the police as they attempted to take out a rally.

The police informed the activists that they will be taken into preventive custody for violating the prohibitory orders.

Conducting meetings and taking out processions were banned as the district administration had clamped prohibitory orders.

When the police took 11 activists into custody, the activists raised slogans.

Many police personnel were deployed outside the Chowdeshwari Temple as well.

BJP district unit president Robin Devaiah, CMC president Anita Poovaiah, vice president Savita Rakesh, members Appanna, Mahesh Jaini, BJP city unit president Manu Manjunath, Jagarana Vedike leaders Mahesh and Ajith were taken into custody.

The workers, who were about to attend a meeting in Gandhi Maidan, too were stopped and sent back.

Earlier, the activists paid floral tributes to the portrait of Kuttappa, in the auditorium of Chowdeshwari Temple.

Hindu Jagarana Vedike district secretary Mahesh said that the Congress-led state government had observed Tipu Jayanti amid the opposition by the people.

Tipu Jayanti is meaningless and was directed to create unrest in society, he said.

He also alleged that vested interests from Kerala had come to Madikeri to create unrest.

He opposed the move by the police of denying permission for a peaceful rally.

“If the police had taken precautions as they are taking now, the riots in 2015 would not have taken place,” said Mahesh.

“Kuttappa was murdered during Tipu Jayanti. May his soul rest in peace,” he added.

Mahesh also said that a rally will be carried out in the days to come.

BJP district unit president Robin Devaiah said that attempts are being made to suppress the Hindu community.

“We are not indulging in any acts of violence,” he said.

Rapid Action Force from Telangana and the local police personnel were deployed at sensitive areas to maintain law and order.

Vehicles were checked at the check posts before allowing them to move ahead.