41,632 register under Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme

A total of 41,632 people have registered under the Ayushman Bharat National Health Protection Scheme till June end.

Chikkamagaluru taluk which has 88,000 APL and BPL card holders have seen only 6,064 registrations under the scheme.

The scheme was launched last November. Both APL and BPL card holders are eligible under the scheme. The district has 2.63 lakh BPL card holders and 53,000 APL card holders.

The scheme is registered at the district hospital, six taluk hospitals, community health centres at Ajjampura, Birur, Panchanahalli and Kalasa.

The scheme covers 1,650 ailments including cardiac ailments and cancer.

“The registration process is moving at a snail’s pace. The officials concerned should accelerate the registration. Officials should not cite the reason of shortage of staff and technical glitches in registration. The elected representatives should also look into it,” said Devaraj of Shankarahalli.

According to Ayushman Bharath-Arogya Karnataka district coordinator Kumar, “About 100 people are registered daily at the district hospital. Owing to a glitch in the server, the process has been delayed. One can avail treatment without Ayushman card. The beneficiaries should not be registered under any health scheme.”

A total of 2,960 people have availed benefits under the scheme from April to June end. A sum of Rs 5.15 crore has been reimbursed.

Measures will be taken to accelerate the process of registration.