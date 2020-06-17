432 trees to be felled for road work

432 trees to be felled for road work

DHNS
DHNS, Mudigere,
  • Jun 17 2020, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 23:03 ist

The authorities have decided to go ahead with the felling of 432 trees from Handpost to Kottigehara as part of the widening of NH 234. The forest department has not received any objections from the public for the felling of the trees. 

The forest department had convened a public hearing on the felling of the trees. 

National Highway assistant engineer Muniraju said, “The road will be widened by 16 metres. Shoulder and drains will also be laid. The work should have been taken up in 2018. However, due to closure of Shiradi Ghat, it could not be taken up, to facilitate the movement of vehicles. As many as 432 trees will be felled and the work will commence after the monsoon.” 

DCF Jagannath said, “Ten times the felled trees will be planted.” 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

trees to be felled
MUDIGERE
forest department

What's Brewing

How did the name Galwan Valley come into being?

How did the name Galwan Valley come into being?

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

‘Martyred’ jawan calls up his wife to say: I am alive

‘Martyred’ jawan calls up his wife to say: I am alive

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

 