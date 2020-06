Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said that 45 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Monday. Of the 45 people, 44 are from Mumbai, he added.

Among the infected is a child of the lab technician, who tested positive for the Covid-19 on Sunday.

As many as 113 infected have been discharged on Monday. With this, a total of 387 people have been discharged in the district. All the discharged will have to be in home quarantine for 14 days.