495 fresh cases of Covid-19 in Kodagu

The spike in Covid-19 cases continued with Kodagu district registering 495 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday.

Among the new cases, 461 cases were confirmed through the RT-PCR test and 34 cases were confirmed through rapid antigen test.

As many as 186 cases were recorded in Madikeri taluk, 216 cases in Somwarpet taluk and 93 cases in Virajpet taluk, while 296 cases were confirmed in the district on Sunday.

The district's tally of Covid-19 cases to date is 8,991, out of which 6,751 infected people have already recovered.

There are 2,148 active cases. The district has so far seen 92 Covid-19 related deaths. The number of containment zones in the district is 377, said Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.