5 Bajarang dal activists held for allegedly abusing medical students in Mangaluru

Five youth among a group of Bajarang Dal activists were arrested by Suratkal police for allegedly abusing and assaulting students of different faiths from a city-based medical college near NITK toll gate on Sunday evening.
A video clipping of the medical students in the vehicle being heckled, abused and assaulted allegedly by Bajarang dal activists went viral on social media. The students were returning to city after visiting Malpe beach.
Mangaluru North Traffic police Inspector Sharrief who was present on the spot intervened and prevented the group from assaulting the students. Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar informed that five men had been arrested and Suratkal police had registered a case.
Meanwhile, Democratic Youth Federation of India, in a press release, accused the police of failing to invoke stringent laws against the arrested and allowing them to obtain bail. The attack on medical students is a testimony to the deterioration of law and order in the district, said Santosh Baja, DYFI district unit secretary.
