5 Covid Care Centres opened in Kodagu, says DC

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal said that five Covid Care Centres have been opened in the district as the Covid-19 pandemic is spreading fast.

Chairing a meeting at her office on Monday, she said that nodal officers have been appointed for Covid Care Centres.

She directed the officials concerned to ensure proper food and other basic facilities for Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment at the Covid Care Centres.

Facilities of books, newspapers and indoor games should be provided. Cleanliness and hygiene should be maintained at the centres and the premises should be sanitised on a regular basis. There should be no room for any complaint, she said.

Stating that the management of containment zones is good, she felt there is a need to pay more attention to ensure adherence to guidelines.

The statistics related to the pandemic should be properly maintained and disseminated to the authority concerned, she added.

Charulata Somal also noted that posters are not displayed at several containment zones in the district and directed the officials concerned to do the needful.

Stressing on the tracking of primary contacts of Covid-19 patients, she said that the target set by the government towards the tests should be met without fail.

The deputy commissioner also sought from the nodal officials, the day-to-day information on the admission of Covid-19 patients in Covid Care Centres and the availability of vacant beds.

"Regular check-ups of people who are availing treatment at hospitals and Covid Care Centres should be carried out. The health condition of people in home isolation should be tracked regularly," she added.

Charulata Somal also told officials to ensure the availability of medical oxygen in sufficient quantity.

The controller of drugs has been appointed as the nodal officer for the supply of medical oxygen, she added.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr K Mohan said that medical students have been appointed at the Covid-19 helpline centres. The peoples queries on their health issues will be addressed through the resource persons.

There is a stock of Remdesivir and medical oxygen in the required quantities and 24 jumbo jet cylinders filled with oxygen have been provided to Somwarpet and Virajpet taluks.

Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KoIMS) Director Dr Cariappa, Government Medical College Superintendent Dr Lokesh, Community Health Officer Dr Mahesh, local resident officer Dr Rupesh and Dr Anand provided necessary information during the meeting.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena, Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogavira and Assistant Commissioner Srinivas were present.

Covid Care Centre at Morarji Desai Residential School

In the wake of an increase in Covid-19 cases in various villages in Kushalnagar limits, an 80-bedded Covid Care Centre has been set up at Morarji Desai Residential School in Koodige.

People who are diagnosed with mild symptoms are being admitted to the Covid Care Centres. The same centre operated during the previous year as well.

After a health check-up, the inmates who are fit to be home isolated are discharged from the Covid Care Centre.

The patients are treated at the centre for 10 days. They will be admitted to the designated Covid hospital only if there is no improvement in their condition.

A total of 18 people have availed of treatment at the centre during the last three days. Around 600 people who visited the centre have been subjected to home isolation.