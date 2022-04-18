5 dead after inhaling toxic gas at Mangaluru fish plant

At least five persons died in a mishap reported from a fish meal plant in Bajpe Police Station limits.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the incident took place when one of the victims collapsed in a tank used to dump fish waste. It is suspected that another employee, who tried to save him, also collapsed. At least eight labourers were involved in the incident.

The fish meal company—Shree Ulka LLP—is situated in Mangaluru Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) and is owned by Raju, a native of Mumbai.

The deceased are Mohammed Samiulla Islam, Ommar Farooq, Nizamuddin Alis, Mirazul Islam and Sharafath Ali. Three labourers lost their lives late Sunday night and two in the early hours of Monday. Hasan Ali, Mohammed Karibulla and Hafeezulla are undergoing treatment.

The labourers are learnt to be from West Bengal. According to the police, no safety equipment was supplied to the labourers at the unit. The police have booked cases under IPC Sections 337, 338, 304, and 34.

Production manager Rubi Joseph, area manager Kuber Gade, supervisor Mohammed Anwar and the firm's labour-in-charge Farooq from Azad Nagara Ullal have been taken into custody and are being questioned.

The investigation is in progress.

