5 flights affected due to poor visibility, fog at Mangalore airport

The fog and poor visibility disrupted the service of as many as five flights at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) on Saturday morning.

A SpiceJet flight from Dubai was scheduled to land at 8.40 am. Owing to fog and poor visibility, the flight was diverted to Bengaluru and finally landed at Mangaluru at 11.05 am. Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight landed at 11.30 am instead of 8.35 am. The SpiceJet flight from Bengaluru landed at 10.35 am instead of 8.50 am. Another SpiceJet flight that was supposed to take off from Mangaluru at 9.15 am departed to Bengaluru at 11.15 am.

Indigo flight to Bengaluru supposed to take off from Mangaluru at 9.05 am. However, it departed at 12.07 pm. While a SpiceJet to Bengaluru was cancelled in the evening.

Minister S Suresh Kumar used Twitter to announce the delay in the departure of SpiceJet flight to Mangaluru from Bengaluru. "I have been sitting inside SpiceJet flight for the last one and half hours. I should have reached Mangaluru and attended scheduled programmes. However, the flight is still in Bengaluru. Reason for delay is fog and poor visibility in Mangaluru,” the tweet said.