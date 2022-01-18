5 new Covid clusters in DK

Five new Covid-19 clusters, including in educational institutions, have been identified in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday.
According to Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr Ashok, eight students were tested positive for Covid-19 in a private school at Bajpe out of 81 samples tested, while seven students in a government school in Bengre have been tested positive. A total of 45 samples in the school were tested.
Twenty Covid-19 cases were confirmed in an Ayurveda college hostel in Mangaluru taluk out of 95 samples tested, he said.
Eight cases of Covid infection were found in a girls hostel in Bantwal after 74 samples were tested.
Thirteen people in an old age home at Bondel have tested positive for Covid-19. As many as 52 samples were tested for the same.
1,058 fresh cases
With the spike in Covid-19 cases, the district logged 1,058 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of total cases to 1,23,305. The positivity rate in the district is 10.76%, while 4,964 active cases are undergoing treatment in hospitals, Covid Care Centres and in home isolation.
With 275 discharges for the day, the total discharges in the district are 1,16,630.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Which mask is best at protecting against Covid-19?
Trekker in Arunachal digs out World War II US aircraft
Pandits play cricket with Sanskrit commentary in Bhopal
An agonizing wait for news from Tonga
DH Radio | How Indian cinema treats mental health
How one tweet from Musk triggered 5 states to woo Tesla
'London's red buses under threat due to funding crisis'