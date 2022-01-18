5 new Covid clusters in DK

Five new Covid-19 clusters, including in educational institutions, have been identified in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday.

According to Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr Ashok, eight students were tested positive for Covid-19 in a private school at Bajpe out of 81 samples tested, while seven students in a government school in Bengre have been tested positive. A total of 45 samples in the school were tested.

Twenty Covid-19 cases were confirmed in an Ayurveda college hostel in Mangaluru taluk out of 95 samples tested, he said.

Eight cases of Covid infection were found in a girls hostel in Bantwal after 74 samples were tested.

Thirteen people in an old age home at Bondel have tested positive for Covid-19. As many as 52 samples were tested for the same.

1,058 fresh cases

With the spike in Covid-19 cases, the district logged 1,058 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of total cases to 1,23,305. The positivity rate in the district is 10.76%, while 4,964 active cases are undergoing treatment in hospitals, Covid Care Centres and in home isolation.

With 275 discharges for the day, the total discharges in the district are 1,16,630.