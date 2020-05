Tahsildar L M Nandish said that five people who returned to the taluk from Kerala have been quarantined.

The people had been to their relatives' place in Kerala and could not return due to the lockdown. Among them, three people have been quarantined in Gonikoppa and two in Virajpet.

The five people had availed e-mail passes from Kerala and entered Virajpet through Sampaje checkpost on Saturday, where they were subjected to medical tests.