5 stranded students from Udupi reach India safely

Rohan Dhananjay Bagli (24), studying at Kharkiv National Medical University, Ukraine, has travelled via Lyiv and Hungary airport and has reached Delhi.

Rohan's father Dhananjay Bagli told reporters that he will reach Bengaluru.

Niyam Raghavendra (20), studying at Vinnitsia Pirogov National Medical University, crossed the Romania border and reached Delhi to be with his father.

Glenwill Fernandes, (20) of Kemmannu, studying MBBS at Town National Medical University in Ukraine is at Pesochyn following the instructions by Embassy.

AniFred Ridly D'Souza (20) of Kharkiv National Medical University, Ukraine is in Hungary.

Mranal (19) studying at Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University has joined his family in Udupi.

Nandini Arun (21), studying at Odessa National Medical University, has reached Kuwait via Bucharest airport on an Air Emirates flight to be with her father, who is employed in Kuwait.

Ankitha Jagadish Poojary (22), studying in VN Karazin Kharkiv National Medical University, Ukraine, has reached Mumbai through Poland.