5% students have history of suicide attempt: Survey

In recent years, the number of people attempting or committing suicides had increased in Mangaluru, a home for many educational institutions with students from all over the country.

An alarming 5% of students in the age group of 14-25 years have a history of past suicide attempt, revealed a survey by Head of Department of Psychiatry, KSHEMA, Dr Satheesh Rao.

The survey on the mental health and well-being of students in Mangaluru had revealed that a significant number (6.79%) of students had suicidal ideation.

Suicides occur as a result of multiple factors – mental illness, alcohol and other factors like drug use, family issues, societal problems, academic challenges, failures, personal losses and stress.

"Handling the issue of suicide requires a multilevel and combined approach to all these issues at hand," Prof Rao stressed and added that preventing suicide is possible.

"Each person is a key player in its prevention," he stressed.

Centre for Community Mental Health in association with the Department of Psychiatry, K S Hegde Medical Academy, Nitte University (Deemed to be), is organising a suicide awareness and prevention rally in Mangaluru on October 6. 

As part of the event, a Bicycle rally will be held from IMA house, behind Milagres Church, Attavar, to St Aloysius College grounds, by the Mangalore Bicycle Club.

A walkathon led by Susheg Lifeline (a 24×7 Suicide Prevention Helpline), part of Susheg Charitable Trust, will be organised from St Agnes College, Bendur, and will end at St Aloysius College grounds, on the same day.

