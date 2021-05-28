5 succumb to Covid-19 in Kodagu

A total of 209 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Kodagu district on Friday.
With 375 recoveries on the day, the active cases in the district stood at 2,590.
Five more people died of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid deaths in the district now stands at 309.
The district's tally of Covid-19 cases is 23,718, out of which 20,818 people have already recovered.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones
How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint
A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views
Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics
Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre
Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar