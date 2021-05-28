5 succumb to Covid-19 in Kodagu

A total of 209 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Kodagu district on Friday.

With 375 recoveries on the day, the active cases in the district stood at 2,590.

Five more people died of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid deaths in the district now stands at 309.

The district's tally of Covid-19 cases is 23,718, out of which 20,818 people have already recovered.