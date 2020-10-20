50 Dalits convert to Buddhism

More than 50 members of the Dalit community converted to Buddhism. They were administered the religious oath by a seer from Kollegal monastery Sugathapala Bantheji.

The conversion took place on the occasion of the 64th Dhamma Chakra Parivarthana Day of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Dalit leaders including Sundar Mastar, Shyamraj Birthi, Narayan Manur, Shekar Hejmadi and others were present on the occasion.

Scholar Bhaskar Vittla delivered a talk on the occasion. Nearly 30 students who excelled in SSLC and PUC exams were felicitated.