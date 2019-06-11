50 houses facing coastal erosion threat

As many as 50 houses and masjids in Ullal and Ucchila on the city’s outskirts are vulnerable to coastal erosion when the sea turns rough. Rough sea condition occurred due to the depression in the Arabian Sea on Monday evening.

The retaining wall of a private resort was washed away due to the rough waves at Mogaveerapattana. Waves lashed houses at Seaground, Subhashnagara, Kaiko, Hilariyanagara, Mukkachery, Ucchila, Someshwara in Ullal region.

Over 40 houses in Ullal and 10 houses in Ucchila face the threat of being washed away due to sea erosion. The waves intensified at a masjid in Hilariyanagara. Many families had shifted to their relatives’ houses after the sea turned rough.

Residents also feared a possibility of waves washing away roads at Peribailu and Battappady, leaving residents in Ucchila to Someshwara marooned.

The boulders dumped as a temporary measure, to check sea erosion were washed away by the waves, sources told DH.