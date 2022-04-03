'50 material recovery facilities to be set up in state'

Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa has promised to set up 50 Material Recovery Facilities (MRF) in the state in the current fiscal year.

Speaking after inaugurating the newly established MRF at Nitte, the first of its kind in the country’s rural areas, the minister said the establishment of 50 units will ensure employment opportunities in addition to realising the PM’s dream of Swacch Bharat.

He lauded the unit’s organisational structure and suggested that all CEOs of the ZPs in the state should visit the facility and try to replicate it in their respective jurisdiction. He also said he would demonstrate the facility in Delhi, where a meeting of state rural development ministers will be held and he will seek financial assistance.

Eshwarappa promised a Rs 50 lakh unit in the district to dispose of thermocol waste scientifically. A total of Rs 2 crore will be made available for the construction of the Hebri TP building. Additional funds will be released for the development of rural roads in the district.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said the Central government has prioritised clean India, with a focus on villages.