50 people rescued in villages in Mudigere taluk

More than 50 people have been rescued from Kuniyal, Halagadaka, Mailimane, Madhugundi and Durgadahalli villages in Mudigere taluk on Monday.

Ten people were rescued during various operations conducted by the Army. The Army personnel carried many ill patients on makeshift stretchers made out of metal sheets and firewood to safe locations.

Around 1,500 people have been shifted to the relief centres in the taluk so far.

The body of a man, washed away by the floods, was found in Japavathi river near Kirugunda in the taluk on Monday morning. The locals have identified the deceased as Prakash of Koradi village. He was missing from Thursday and was feared to have drowned in Japavathi river in Kirugunda.

As the rain took a break in the taluk on Monday, the people, who have lost their houses, due to flood went to their places to find out the condition of their houses. They could not control their emotions after seeing their houses reduced to shambles.

Meanwhile, schoolchildren were seen revising their lessons at the relief centres.

Pragathi, a child from an affected family from Chennadlu, said that she is studying in class 1 and is learning multiplication tables. She aspires to be an officer. She is in the relief centre with her parents from the past three days.

Pragathi wanted to know when she will be able to go back to her home and whether her school is intact following the flood.

Hundreds of coffee plantation workers, along with other residents, are affected by the flood. On Monday, the labourers visited the plantations in which they were working and were disappointed seeing the ruins.

Several houses have collapsed and hundreds of acres of plantations have been destroyed at Kalakodu, Kolamage, Balige, Chikkanakodige, Mujekanu and Hosuru villages in Kalasa region. Paddy fields are filled with

sand.

Marasanige stream has damaged several houses on its course. Bedakki stream and Bhadra river have also created havoc. Following landslides in Malleshanagudda, the houses and plantations in Kankodu area, lying on the other side of the hill, have been damaged. People in Hemmakki have left their houses, fearing landslides.