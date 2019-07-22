500 cusecs water released to canals

As Harangi catchment areas failed to receive normal average rainfall, 500 cusecs of water was released to the left and right canal of Harangi reservoir, to fill water in the lakes for cattle.

Neeravari Salaha Samithi President Sa Ra Mahesh in a meeting at Vidhana Soudha had decided to release water to the canals from July 21 to August 1, for meeting the water requirements of cattle and residents.

As per the decision of the committee, water was released to the canals.

Harangi Project Circle Superintendent Engineer D Manjunath has appealed to the people to use water only for drinking and not for farming activities.

The maximum storage capacity of the reservoir is 2,859 feet and water level stood at 2,827.56 feet. About 3.21 TMC water is stored in the reservoir. About 30 cusecs water is released into the river.