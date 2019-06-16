‘511 names to be added to endo victims' list'

Over 511 people will be included in the list of Endosulfan victims in Kasargod district, Revenue Minister E Chandrashekaran said on Saturday.

Addressing officials at a review meeting, he said the government had identified 1,981 Endosulfan victims. Those below the age of 18 will be additionally included in the list. The facilities provided to endosulfan victims by the state government will be extended to the victims added newly to the existing list.

A camp will be conducted from June 25 to July 9, in order to identify victims of endosulfan poisoning and will be included them in list being compiled by various gram panchayats. The government will bear the expenses of the treatment of the victims, he added.

A comprehensive Rs 68-crore proposal to build a rehabilitation village for the endosulfan victims had been submitted to the government. The government will implement the project with aid from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The delay in rehabilitation of endosulfan victims was considered seriously by the state government, he added.

Kasargod Deputy Commissioner Dr D Sajith Babu said the government had taken measures to waive loans up to Rs three lakh borrowed by endosulfan victims and the cheques for endosulfan victims had been submitted to the treasury.

Chandrashekaran said the demand for continuing the services of the staff at Buds School for Endosulfan Victims will be looked into. All the government hospitals do not have facilities for dialysis for endosulfan victims, he said.

The minister said measures would be taken to release Rs 10 crore for Kasargod Medical College building. Though foundation stone was laid six years ago, the work on the building had not been completed. It was also decided to utilise funds from MPLAD and MLALAD for completing the building.

Sea erosion

The minister directed the DC to initiate measures to check sea erosion and extend help to the victims of coastal erosion at Moosodi in Uppala.

Speaking after inspecting the coastal erosion affected Moosodi, he said the health camp should be organised for the victims who are staying at relief camps. Free ration would be supplied to the fishermen who are in distress, he added.

Chandrashekaran said Rs 1 crore would be sanctioned to install geo bags to check sea erosion temporarily. “A 12 crore permanent restoration work will be taken up at the earliest.”

The minister said the fisheries department will sanction Rs 6 lakh to purchase three cents of land if land and house are damaged in coastal erosion. As much as Rs 4 lakh will be provided under Natural Calamity fund for the construction of houses. If the house is damaged completely, then financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh would also be given, he added.