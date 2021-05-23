53 oxygen concentrators from the US handed over

Fifty-three oxygen concentrators with five and 10-litre capacity each, given by Dr Chottera Shobha Tuttu, a native of Guhya, now serving in New Jersey, and gofundme.org of the US, were handed over to the district’s Designated Covid Hospital in Madikeri on Sunday.

With the efforts of Madanda K Monnappa, a retired IAS officer, the oxygen concentrators have reached the district. To help the people of Kodagu, Dr Shobha Tuttu has sent the concentrators, said Dr Sannuvanda Kaverappa.

Dr Sannuvanda Kaverappa said that Dr Shubha Varma, Meera Wels and other Indian doctors who had studied at Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi in 1984 have helped in the initiative.

Dr Kaverappa said that Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal too had interacted with the doctors from the US before getting the equipment.

Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Cariappa and others were present to receive the equipment.