54 plantation workers in Bettageri test positive for Covid-19

An increase in the spread of Covid-19 among plantation workers in Bettageri near Suntikoppa has created panic.

A total of 54 people tested positive for Covid-19 as of Monday. Those infected include a two-year-old child.

As a precautionary measure, four children have been subjected to home isolation. Two other children aged between 10 to 12 years who tested positive for Covid-19, were shifted to the Covid Care Centre in Moraji Desai Residential School in Siddapura.

A week ago, several workers suffered from fever. However, they took medicines directly from medical shops, without getting themselves tested for Covid-19. The negligence by the workers resulted in the spread of the infection.

The health department staff visited the place which falls under the limits of Haraduru Gram Panchayat and collected the swab samples of the workers during the last four days. Reports of several others are awaited.

The condition of one of the labourers turned severe and hence the labourer was admitted to the designated Covid-19 hospital in Madikeri. The patient was placed on a ventilator but as there was no improvement in the condition, the patient was shifted to a private hospital.

A senior citizen has died of the infection.

Negligence

It is said that when the Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the first phase, the houses of the patients were declared as containment zones. But, the labourers allegedly neglected the restrictions and visited their nearby houses, contributing to the spread of infection.

The words of caution by Asha workers and nurses were thrown to the wind, it is said.

Also, many labourers whose samples were taken visited Suntikoppa town to purchase items. When their reports arrived two days later, they tested positive for Covid-19. Many others in Suntikoppa are suspected to be primary contacts.

Suntikoppa junior female health assistant B M Yogini, Asha workers Jyothi, Roopa, anganwadi worker Saraswathi and Haraduru Gram Panchayat president Padmanabha inquired about the health of the workers and requested others to follow the precautionary measures.

Padmanabha said that all labourers have been told to maintain caution. The region around the houses of the labourers has been sanitised by the Gram Panchayat.

The labourers said that they are in distress as they did not have any work, and hence, were not paid. The health department has asked the labourers to remain in their houses.