With the Covid-19 graph moving upwards, Kodagu district registered as many as 548 fresh cases on Saturday.

Virajpet taluk registered the highest cases with 227, followed by 194 in Somwarpet and 127 in Madikeri taluk.

The total number of cases so far is 8,200 and the active cases have risen to 1,506. A total of 6,603 infected people have recovered in the district.