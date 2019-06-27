58,188 farmers opted for PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi

A total of 58,188 farmers in Dakshina Kannada district have registered under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi as on Wednesday noon, said Agriculture department Joint Director Seetha and Horticulture department Deputy Director H R Nayak.

Speaking at the phone-in programme, the duo said the farmers should visit the nearest gram panchayat office or Raitha Samparka Kendra or Nada Kacheri and submit their applications. Under the Union government scheme, farmers will receive Rs 6,000 per annum in three equated instalments, they said.

“If the farmers register their names by June 30, they will get the first instalment amount. Those who register later will get the amount during the second instalment.”

Soil health card

Agriculture department Assistant Director Veena said that 1.50 lakh soil cards were ready for distribution.

“This year, soil test will be be carried out on all the farmers land in five selected villages in the district. Soil is being collected at Mucchur in Mangaluru taluk, Budoli in Bantwal, Melanthabettu in Belthangady, Hirebandadi in Puttur and Ubaradka Mithur in Sullia taluk, she added.

Local variety saplings

The Department of Horticulture has raised 3,000 grafted seedlings of 15 local varieties of mango by making use of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to conserve them, Nayak said.

“The seedlings are ready for MGNREGS cardholders. MGNREGS cardholders can take seedlings of their choice from the department. They can also take a sapling each of all the varieties and take up plantation by making use of the scheme for digging the pits.”

The department nurseries have raised 2.5 lakh cashew saplings, 3 lakh black pepper vines in addition to arecanut saplings, he added.

Israel model

To a query on Israel model of farming, Agriculture department Joint Director Seetha said that Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts have not been included in Israel model of farming taken up by the state government.

Dakshina Kannada is not considered as agriculturally potential district. The district may be selected in the future. The district which are suffering from water shortage is selected in the first phase where thrust is given for soil and water conservation.

Arecanut loss

Due to increase in temperature and water shortage during summer, tender arecanuts were damaged in Dakshina Kannada. It is said that about 10% to 12% of the crops would have been affected, said Nayak.

Oil palm is cultivated on 150 hectares of land in Dakshina Kannada district. The oil palms have started yielding in Sullia.

Those who wish to take up oil palm cultivation, they can contact the horticulture department who in turn will forward the applications to the Assistant Director, Oil Palms in Madikeri.